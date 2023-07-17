French Naval Ship Lorraine departs after successful naval exercise

The French Naval Ship Lorraine which arrived in Colombo on 11th July 2023 on a formal visit, departed the island (15th July).

The Navy bade customary farewell to the departing ship in accordance with naval tradition at the port of Colombo. On her departure, Lorraine also conducted a successful Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with SLNS Gajabahu.

In the PASSEX, formations and ship manoeuvres, communication exercises were conducted, and it concluded with the customary cheer ship salute.

Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera also took time off to visit the French Naval Ship in Colombo. He was received by the Commanding Officer of the ship, Captain Xavier BAGOT and the Navy Chief was also accorded a Guard of Honour. During ship's stay in Colombo, Sri Lanka Navy personnel visited the French Naval Ship. Further, the crew of Lorraine visited some of the tourist attractions in the country as well.

Visits of this nature will be a valuable tool in promoting cooperation among naval forces. Apart from that, naval exercises and other training engagements conducted during such visits help share knowledge and information about their respective maritime environments, which can be particularly valuable in dealing with common maritime challenges.