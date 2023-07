Woman Petty Officer Gayanthika Abeyrathne and Woman Ordinary Seaman Sayuri Mendis of the Sri Lanka Navy (16th July 2023) made their country proud by winning a bronze medal in women's 800m and a silver medal in women's 400x4 relay respectively at the 25th Asian Athletics Championships in Thailand. The Asian Athletics Championships is being held at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Woman Petty Officer Abeyrathne finished the race third, with a time of 02 minute and 03.25 seconds, bringing a lot of credit to the Navy and motherland. In the same vein, Woman Ordinary Seaman Sayuri Mendis too won the 2nd place in women's 400x4 relay by finishing the race in 03 minute and 33.27 seconds, with a new record. As the cheers of victory echo through the Navy's athletic community, the nation joins in celebrating the outstanding accomplishments of these remarkable women athletes.