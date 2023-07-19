July 19, 2023
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    President Ranil Wickremesinghe to undertake official visit to India

    July 19, 2023
    President Ranil Wickremesinghe to undertake official visit to India

    President Ranil Wickremesinghe will undertake an official visit to India on 20-21 July 2023 at the invitation of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

    The visit takes place as both countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

    During the visit, President Wickremesinghe is scheduled to meet the Indian President Smt. Droupadi Murmu and hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Indian dignitaries on a range of issues of mutual interest.

    The visit will further advance and consolidate the long-standing bilateral relations between the two countries.

     

    -Ministry of Foreign Affairs

    « President Urges Tamil Party Leaders to Decide on Optimal Solution for North and East Issues
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya