New office bearers of Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) meet the President

The new board of officers elected for the year 2023/2024 of the Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA) met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (27) afternoon.

They presented their ideas to the President about the introduction of a new salary structure based on market value and performance, the revision of the salaries of doctors undergoing internship training to prevent brain drain, and the revision of allowances for doctors. A proposal with this regard was also presented to the President.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who explained about the urgent reforms to be carried out in the health sector of the country, requested the GMOA to submit proposals in this regard as well.



The President pointed out the need to implement these new reforms through short-term and medium-term plans, and the importance of studying the advanced health systems of Scandinavian and European countries in preparing those plans.



The new officers led by President of the GMOA Dr. Darshana Sirisena, Secretary Dr. Haritha Aluthge, Vice Presidents Dr. Chandika Epitakaduwa, Dr. Hemantha Rajapaksa, Dr. Bodhika Samarasekera, Dr. S. Mathivanan were present on this occasion.