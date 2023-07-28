Navy conducts dental clinic and awareness programme for school children

As part of another Naval Social Responsibility initiative of the Sri Lanka Navy, a dental clinic and an awareness programme were held for school children at Daranagama Primary School, Biyagama (27th July 2023).

The event which was conducted under the supervision of Director Naval Dental Services, Surgeon Commodore Nandani Wijedoru was graced by Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera.

The magnanimous event conducted at the directives of the Commander of the Navy, aimed to create awareness about the significance of dental hygiene and provide essential dental care services.

A team of six naval dental surgeons and medical staff spearheaded the programme, ensuring that the children received expert attention and guidance. During the programme 200 school children, their parents and teaching staff were made aware of good oral health and a dental clinic was also held for school children.

In the meantime, the Navy will persist in organizing comparable Naval Social Responsibility endeavours with a focus on enhancing the well-being of the wider community.

SLNavy