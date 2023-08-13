  Develop a plan for the Civil Security Department to function in a manner that suits current needs – COPA Instruct

The Chair of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) Hon. Lasantha Alagiyawanna, State Minister instructed the Civil Security Department to prepare a program of action.

State Minister Hon. Lasantha Alagiyawanna gave such instructions at the COPA meeting held (08) under his chairmanship to examine the Auditor General's report and current performance of the Civil Defense Department for the years 2019/2020/2021.

Mr. Lasantha Alagiyawanna recommended that a report be given to COPA with a date before September 11 th regarding the preparation of a legal framework regarding the Civil Security Department to suit the state budget.

Officials present pointed out that there has been no recruitment to the Civil Security Department in three-and-a-half years and that the Civil Security Force has now been designated as an attrition force.

The officials present also pointed out that 33687 people are currently working in the Civil Security Force and also mentioned places and services where the people are assigned. The Secretary of the Ministry of Defense Mr. Kamal Gunaratne gave an explanation about the formation of this force and how it was done.

He also discussed the purchases made in excess of the requirement, the projects undertaken by this department and the sale of grain and harvest grown by this force. State Ministers Hon. Prasanna Ranaweera, Hon. Chamara Sampath Dasanayake, Hon. (Ms.) Diana Gamage, Members of Parliament Hon. Tissa Attanayake, Hon. Niroshan Perera, Hon. Hector Appuhamy, Hon. M.W.D. Sahan Pradeep Withana, Hon. Isuru Dodangoda, Hon. Jayantha Ketagoda, Hon (Dr) Major Pradeep Undugoda were present at this Committee meeting held.