Navy rescues 07 fishermen on fire-hit fishing trawler in southern waters

In a dramatic operation, the Sri Lanka Navy rescued 07 fishermen, who were on a local fishing trawler which caught fire about 58 nautical miles (approx. 107km) off the Galle Lighthouse, west of Sri Lanka, on 11th August 2023.

The operation was mounted in coordination with the Maritime Rescue Coordinating Centre (MRCC) Colombo. The rescued fishermen were brought to the Galle harbour (12th August) by SLNS Gajabahu.

The distressed trawler ‘Ruhunu Kumari 6’ (IMUL-A-0738-CHW), had been at sea for a routine fishing expedition, having left from Vennappuwa on 08th August. In an unfortunate turn of events, it had caught fire whilst at sea west of Sri Lanka and the Crude Oil Tanker MT SAIQ, having seen the fishing trawler in trouble, disseminated the distress to MRCC Colombo at the Navy Headquarters.

Responding swiftly to the distress call, SLNS Gajabahu was dispatched to the scene, following the directives of the Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera. Until the arrival of SLNS Gajabahu, the Bulk Carrier MV AFRICAN TURACO was directed to the scene and it had rescued fishermen from the fire-hit trawler. Having reached the sea area, SLNS Gajabahu safely transferred the distressed fishermen from MV AFRICAN TURACO and brought them to the Galle harbour while administering first aid.

Moreover, in collaboration with MRCC Colombo located at the Navy Headquarters, the Sri Lanka Navy remains continuously vigilant to offer assistance to any maritime distress situations within the Search and Rescue Region of Sri Lanka.



SL Navy