Navy apprehends 04 suspects with approx. 551kg of smuggled Kendu leaves in Kalpitiya lagoon

The Navy apprehended 04 suspects with a stock of smuggled Kendu leaves weighing about 551kg (wet weight) during a search operation conducted off the Mattathivu island in Kalpitiya lagoon on 11th August 2023. The operation also led to the seizure of 02 dinghies used to smuggle the contraband items.

The Navy remains ever alert and conducts regular patrols and search operations in the coastal areas of the island to prevent a wide range of illegal activities taking place via sea routes.

As an extension of these efforts, the search operation was conducted by SLNS Vijaya in the Northwestern Naval Command off the Mattathivu island on 11th August. In this operation, naval personnel searched 02 dinghies on suspicion and recovered the contraband items from them. The dinghies had been loaded with 21 sacks, stuffed with approx. 551kg (wet weight) of Kendu leaves. Accordingly, the contraband items, 02 dinghies and 04 suspects aboard were taken into the naval custody.

The suspects held in this search operation were identified as residents of Kalpitiya, from 17 to 27 years of age. The 04 suspects together with the stock of Kendu leaves and 02 dinghies were handed over to the Customs Preventive Office in Katunayake for onward legal proceedings.



SL Navy