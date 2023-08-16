Applications Open for President's Counsel Appointment 2022/2023

The President's Secretary, Mr. Saman Ekanayake, has invited qualified persons for the appointment of President’s Counsels for 2022/2023 in accordance with Article 33 (e) of the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

The guidelines for application, qualifications, and criteria are outlined in Gazette Extraordinary No. 2255/24 of November 24, 2021.

Applicants should:

• Be qualified Attorneys-at-Law of the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka.

• Demonstrate eminence in the legal field with high professional standards.

• Show active engagement in advocacy or law advancement within Sri Lanka.

• Exhibit exceptional expertise in law, domestically or internationally.

• Possess an untarnished character and uphold the Constitution.

• Maintain the Rule of Law and Judicial Independence.

• Have no history of disciplinary actions, misconduct, or contempt of court.

• Maintain good financial standing and a minimum five-year tax registration.

• Hold additional qualifications such as legal publications, presentations, further studies, teaching, or training.

• Have at least twenty (20) years of Supreme Court practice, with exceptions for fifteen (15) years under special circumstances.

• Not be a Notary Public or influence the application process.

If any applicant has furnished false information in the application or submitted forged documents or suppressed information, the said application will ipso facto be rejected.

The duly completed written applications adhering to the specimen application, along with the certified copies of the relevant documents, shall be sent by Registered Post, addressed to the Secretary to the President, Presidential Secretariat, Colombo 01 to reach on or before August 25, 2023. “Appointment of President’s Counsels – 2022/2023” should be clearly written on the top left corner of the envelope containing the application.

Applications may also be downloaded via www.presidentsoffice.gov.lk

