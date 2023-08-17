August 17, 2023
    political Current Affairs

    New Defence Advisor of Pakistan HC calls on the Secretary

    August 17, 2023
    The Defence Advisor to the High Commission of Pakistan in Sri Lanka, Colonel Muhammad Farooq made his maiden call on the Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne at the Defence Ministry,(Aug 16).

    The Defence Secretary accorded a warm welcome to the new Pakistani Defence Advisor and had a cordial discussion with him.

    During the discussion, Col. Farooq expressed gratitude to the support to his country during times of need by Sri Lanka and said that he wishes to work towards strengthening the existing bilateral defence ties. He also spoke on holding of the upcoming Defence Dialogue.

    Reciprocating the DA’s gratitude Gen. Gunaratne also recalled the cooperation and assistance that Pakistan had extended to Sri Lanka in the past. While wishing him success in the new post Defence Secretary also said that he looks forward to continue the existing mutual ties.

    Military Liaison Officer Brigadier Dhammika Welagedara was also present at the occasion

