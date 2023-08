The 02nd National Handball Championship was held from 11th to 14th August 2023 at the Puttalam Urban Council Ground. In the final encounter against the Sri Lanka Army, the men's handball team of the Sri Lanka Navy secured the second place.

The tournament saw the participation of 21 well-known handball squads from the country. Following a tightly contested match (with a score of 36-31), the Navy achieved the runner-up position.

Meanwhile, the Navy's Leading Seaman KMRSS Bandara won the award for the Best Attacker of the tournament and Leading Physical Training Instructor WHP De Silva was adjudged the Best Defender.

SLNavy