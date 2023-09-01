Parliament to meet from September 5 to 8

 Debate on the no-confidence motion against the Minister of Health scheduled for September 6, 7 and 8 - vote will be held on the 8th at 5.30 pm

It was decided at the Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by the Speaker, Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena ( Sep-01), to debate the no- confidence motion against the Minister of Health, Hon. Keheliya Rambukwella, on the 6th, 7th and 8th of September, Secretary General of Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, said.

Parliament is scheduled to meet from Tuesday the 5th to Friday the 8th of the coming week and each day, time 9.30 am - 10.30 am has been allotted for Questions for Oral Answers. Tuesday, the 5th September the debate on the Ayurveda (Amendment) Bill (second reading) is scheduled to be held from 10.30 am to 5.00 pm. Subsequently, the Private Member's Bills Sri Balabhivurdhi Wardhana Samitiya (Incorporation) Bill and Samadhi Community Development Foundation Bill, will be taken for second reading. Then from 5.00 pm to 5.30 pm, the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the government will be debated.

Wednesday, the 6th September Order under the Foreign Exchange Act published in the Extraordinary Gazette Notification No. 2338/40 and the Regulations published in Extraordinary Gazette Notification No. 2341/38 under the Import and Export (Control) Act have been scheduled to be approved without debate at around 10. 30 a.m.

Thereafter, no- confidence motion against the Minister of Health, Hon. Keheliya Rambukwella will be taken up for debate till 5.30pm.

The Secretary General further said that it was decided to hold this debate for the second and third days on Thursday, September 7 and Friday, September 8 from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm. Also, the vote on the no- confidence motion is scheduled to be held on the 8th at 5.30 pm.