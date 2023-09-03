Concerns raised pertaining to the Gazette by the Incorporated Council of Legal Education – Ministerial Consultative Committee discusses

Concerns were raised pertaining to the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2332/02 of 15 th May 2023 by the Incorporated Council of Legal Education in the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms held recently. Accordingly, the Committee raised concerns regarding the requirements for the enrollment into Law College included in the gazette.

The Committee was of the view that it renders a great injustice to students who have obtained an LLB or have enrolled for an LLB prior to the issuing of this gazette.

This was discussed during the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms held recently in Parliament under the Chairmanship of Hon. (Dr.) Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, Minister of Justice, Prisons Affairs and Constitutional Reforms.

The Committee further questioned the basis for raising fees for Law College to such extent placing a burden on the students. Responding to the said, the Principal of the Law College stated that unlike other Universities, the treasury does not allocate money for the maintenance of the Law College and it has come to a stage where the continuation of the Law College is at stake with given the high expenses and economic crisis without such increase.

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms considered a proposal to accrue a membership fee from practicing lawyers without burdening the students of the Law College. In light of the said, the Committee Chair was of the view the matter should be further discussed and looked into.

Moreover, the Regulations made by the Minister of Justice, Prisons Affairs and Constitutional Reforms published in the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2314/80 of 14 th January 2023 and Order published in the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2328/16 of 21 st April 2023 were taken into consideration and approved by the Committee.

State Ministers Hon. Anuradha Jayaratne, Hon. Sisira Jayakody, Hon. Arundika Fernando, Leader of the Opposition Hon. Sajith Premadasa, Members of Parliament Hon. Gevindu Cumaratunga, Hon. Premnath C. Dolawatte, Hon. Ashoka Priyantha were present at the Committee meeting held.