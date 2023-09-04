Japanese MPs to promote closer bilateral ties with Sri Lanka

A Parliamentary delegation from Japan called on Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at the Temple trees (September 1) to discuss further strengthening of bilateral cooperation and people-to-people relations between Japan and Sri Lanka.

The Prime Minister welcomed the delegation and said that Japan has consistently assisted Sri Lanka in many spheres such as infrastructure development, energy, railways, health, education and youth skill development.

Leader of the delegation of MPs, Nakanishi Yusuke, who is a member of Special Parliamentary Committee on Official Development Assistance said Japan is a close friend of Sri Lanka and further assistance will be provided for speedy development. Referring to the potential for Sri Lankan youths for employment in Japan, he said that Japan could assist in youth skill development and education sectors.

The Prime Minister pointed out that more and more Sri Lankan youths study Japanese language.

The delegation included MPs Imai Eriko and Ozawa Masahito, Ambassador of Japan, Mizukoshi Hideaki and Chief Research Office of the Standing Committee on General Affairs, House of Councillors, Mingawa Kenichi.

State Ministers Janaka Wakkumbura and Rohana Dissanayake, MP Yadamini Gunawardena and Secretary to the Prime Minister, Anura Dissanayake also took part in the discussion.

Prime Minister’s Media Division