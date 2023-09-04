INS Delhi departs concluding her official visit

The Indian Naval Ship (INS) Delhi which arrived in Colombo on 01st September 2023 on a formal visit, departed the island today (03rd September). The Sri Lanka Navy bade a customary farewell to the departing ship in accordance with naval tradition at the port of Colombo.

On her departure, INS Delhi conducted a successful Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with SLNS Vijayabahu. In the PASSEX, Communication Training and Tactical Maneuvering Training exercises were conducted and it concluded with the customary cheer ship salute.

During the ship’s stay in Colombo personnel of the Sri Lanka Navy and National Cadet Corps visited INS Delhi. Further, crew members of the visiting ship took part in several events organized by the Sri Lanka Navy, to enhance camaraderie and cooperation . In addition, they conducted a beach cleaning programme and attended wreath laying at the IPKF Monument in Battaramulla as well.

Visits like these will play a crucial role in fostering collaboration among naval forces. Additionally, these visits facilitate naval exercises and training activities, allowing the exchange of knowledge and information about their unique maritime environments. This exchange can be particularly beneficial in addressing shared maritime challenges.

-SLNavy