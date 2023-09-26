‘INFOTEL Information Technology Fair’ from Nov 03-05 at BMICH

The ‘INFOTEL Information Technology Exhibition,’ orchestrated by the Federation of Information Technology Industry Sri Lanka (FITIS), is scheduled to take place at the Bandaranaike International Conference Hall in Colombo from November 3rd to 5th. This event aligns with President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s initiative to modernize Sri Lanka through digitization.

The exhibition, themed ‘Fuelling the Digital Economy,’ is being conducted under the guidance of the State Ministry of Technology. A media briefing was held (26) at the Presidential Media Centre, presided over by Minister of State for Technology, Mr. Kanaka Herath.

During his address, the Minister of State emphasized the exhibition’s significant role in advancing Sri Lanka’s information and communication technology industry.

Additionally, this exhibition offers a significant opportunity to engage with government policies regarding the digital economy. It aims to enhance and expand network connectivity, bolster digital infrastructure, fortify digital systems and solutions, promote cashless transactions and enhance the workforce necessary for advancing the digital economy, as highlighted by the Minister of State.

The Minister of State underscored that developed countries have already digitized their public services, resulting in increased efficiency. Therefore, the ‘INFOTEL Information Technology Exhibition’ is a crucial step towards achieving the government’s goal of establishing a digitized Sri Lanka by 2030. He also expressed gratitude to the Board of Industries for their support.

Mr. Indika De Soyza, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Information Technology Industry Board, shared the projection that the digital economy would contribute approximately 15 billion US dollars to the state revenue by 2030. He emphasized that this exhibition will play a pivotal role in fostering a digital innovation ecosystem, enhancing digital literacy and promoting the widespread use of digital technology in the country.

The event also featured the presentation of sponsorship checks. Notable attendees included M. P. N. M. Wickramasinghe, Additional Secretary (Development) of the State Ministry of Technology, Gnanam Sellathurai, Chairman of the Organizing Committee ‘INFOTEL,’ and other distinguished individuals.