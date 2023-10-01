Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts. Fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Puttalam districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Anuradhapura district.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places over elsewhere during the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds about (40-50) kmph can be expected at times in Northern, North-central, and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.