Parliament to meet from October 3 rd to 6th

The Secretary General of Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera said that the Parliament is scheduled to meet from 3rd to 6 th October. The parliamentary business related to this week has been decided at the Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on 22 nd of September.



Accordingly, time from 09.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. on each day has been allotted for Questions for Oral Answers. On Tuesday, the 03 rd of October 2023 from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. Civil Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill (Second Reading), Elections (Special Provisions) Bill (Second Reading), Regulations under the Mediation (Special Categories of Disputes) Act and Order under the Judicature Act have been scheduled to be taken up for debate.

Subsequently, from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Government will be taken up for debate. On Wednesday, the 04 th of October 2023 from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. three Resolutions under the Customs Ordinance (Vide Gazette Extraordinary Nos. 2336/72, 2338/54 & 2341/64), Orders under the Special Commodity Levy Act (Vide Gazette Extraordinary Nos. 2332/14, 2332/53, 2337/16 & 2340/45) and National Eye Bank Trust of Sri Lanka Bill (Second Reading) will be taken up for debate.

Thereafter time has been allotted from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. for Questions at the Adjournment Time. On Thursday, the 5 th of October 2023 from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. Sri Lanka Ports Authority (Amendment) Bill (Second Reading), Civil Aviation (Amendment) Bill (Second Reading), Regulations under the Civil Aviation Act, Regulations under the Licensing of Shipping Agents, Freight Forwarders, Non-Vessel Operating Common Carriers and Container Operators Act have been scheduled to be taken up for debate.

From 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Government will be taken up. On Friday, the 6 th October 2023 from 10.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. the Adjournment Debate on the trend of professionals leaving the country due to the economic crisis by Opposition will be taken up, the Secretary General stated.