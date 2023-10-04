Deputy Commander Combined Maritime Forces based in Bahrain calls on Commander of the Navy

The Deputy Commander Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), Commodore (Royal Navy) Philip Edward Dennis, currently in Sri Lanka on an official visit, called on the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera at the Navy Headquarters (02nd October 2023).

Upon his arrival, the Deputy Commander CMF, based in Bahrain, was welcomed warmly, before he held a cordial discussion with Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, on matters of bilateral importance. The cordial discussion culminated with an exchange of mementoes, signifying the importance of this occasion.

The discussion was also attended by Deputy Chief of Staff and Director General Operations, Rear Admiral Pradeep Rathnayake, Naval Assistant to the Commander of the Navy and Chief Hydrographer of the Sri Lanka Navy Hydrographic Service, Commodore Kosala Warnakulasooriya, Defence Advisor at the British High Commission in Colombo, Colonel Darren Woods and a group of officers.

SL Navy