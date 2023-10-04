An Open Parliament Workshop to include citizen engagement in the Parliamentary process held in Kegalle

An Open Parliament Workshop to include citizen engagement in the Parliamentary process organized by the Open Parliament Caucus and the Department of Communications to initiate an Open Parliament concept was held in Kegalle for 03 days.

Through this workshop, various citizen groups were educated regarding the concept of democracy, the role of Parliament and its process, the role of public representatives via the concept of an Open Parliament and its objective was to create a sustaining confidence and motivation among the public regarding representative democracy.

This workshop was held for three days, August 26 th , 27 th , 28 th respectively. On the 26 th , youth service officers, youth parliamentary representatives and youth club members participated in this programme.

On the 27 th , the business community, former members of the provincial council and Kegalle district civic organization activists participated, and together with the established civil organization activists of Kegalle district, a discussion was held on the role of the Parliament of Sri Lanka under the open Parliament initiative, the adoption of Bills, and the Committee process.

On the 28 th , a workshop was held with a selected number of students representing the student Parliament of Kegalle district. Hon. Mayantha Dissanayake, Member of Parliament, Chair of the Open Parliament Caucus, in representation of all three days of this workshop, joined and shared his views with the parties present.

Members of Parliament, Assistant Secretary General Hansa Abeyratne and Parliament officials were present in representation of the Parliament at the programme held.