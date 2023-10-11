President Wickremesinghe Hosts Inaugural Sivali Central College Student Parliament Session at Presidential Secretariat

The inaugural session of the Ratnapura Sivali Central College Student Parliament took place Oct- (10) at the Presidential Secretariat, presided over by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Recently, members of the Student Parliament from Ratnapura Sivali Central College were invited by the President to hold their first student parliament session at the Presidential Secretariat. A total of 152 representatives from the college’s student parliament attended the event. Following the inaugural session, the Speaker was appointed followed by the election of the cabinet and the Prime Minister. Subsequently, the newly elected MPs took their oaths before the Speaker.

During the proceedings, student parliamentarians presented ideas and suggestions for their future work in all three languages. Notably, the newly appointed Speaker conducted the assembly in all three languages.

The Student Parliament operates in line with President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s vision, maintaining active communication with the Speaker and other Parliament officials.

Addressing the new Student Parliament members, President Ranil Wickremesinghe emphasized the importance of drafting proposals concerning students’ needs and submitting them to the Student Parliament. The President highlighted that this process would help gain insights into the requirements of the students.

Highlighting the exceptional nature of this opportunity for the school, the President extended an invitation to the students to fully embrace it.

Furthermore, the President emphasized that the future leadership responsible for shaping the country would emerge from these student parliaments. He underlined that these experiences would serve as valuable support for their future endeavours.

In addition, Speaker Mr. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena expressed the President’s aspiration to foster unity among student parliaments across all schools and establish a student parliament forum.

Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, Secretary General of the Parliament, provided the students with insights into the role of the Sri Lankan Parliament.

The event was attended by President’s Secretary Mr. Saman Ekanayake, Principal of Ratnapura Sivali Central College Mr. Neil Wathukarawatta and a group of teachers.

PMD