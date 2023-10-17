President Wickremesinghe embarks on observational tour of Huawei Company in China

Agreement to be signed to provide Huawei’s support for the digitization of Sri Lankan schools.

Mr. Simon Lin, Senior Vice President of Huawei technologies and President of Huawei Asia Pacific, announced his company’s readiness to support an annual study program aimed at nurturing software and hardware engineers in Sri Lanka. He mentioned that Huawei has already initiated collaborations with several Sri Lankan universities, not only in academic assistance but also in providing technology and infrastructure.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is on an official four-day trip to China, led the delegation to Huawei’s research and development centre in Beijing yesterday (17). President Wickremesinghe highlighted his visit’s purpose, which is to discuss Sri Lanka’s future.

He emphasized the crucial role of both the Chinese Government and Huawei in supporting Sri Lanka’s digital education system and green energy production. President Ranil Wickremesinghe stressed the need for Sri Lanka to build a competitive digital and green economy to face the challenges of the future. He noted that the foundational work for this transformation is already underway.

The discussions extended to the importance of empowering Sri Lankan citizens with digital technology, which is closely linked to the nation’s economic growth. The Sri Lankan delegation was also briefed on Huawei’s international services and their latest technological advancements.

Additionally, an agreement was signed during this visit, formalizing Huawei’s support for the digitization of Sri Lankan schools.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr Ali Sabry, Minister of Transport and Mass Media Dr Bandula Gunawardena, Senior Presidential Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Mr Sagala Ratnayaka were also present on this occasion.

PMD