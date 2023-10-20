President pledges to resume Construction of Sri Lankan Temple Complex at China’s ‘White Horse’ Temple

President Ranil Wickremesinghe announced the commencement of the construction of a temple and a Stupa in Hinan Province, China, designed to embody traditional Sri Lankan architectural elements reminiscent of the historic “White Horse” temple.

This temple complex is recognized as China’s first Buddhist shrine. The decision to undertake this project was made during a recent discussion held in Beijing, in which President Wickremesinghe engaged with the head of the “White Horse” temple, His Holiness Yin Lee.

The initial stone for this temple’s construction was laid during the tenure of Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe as Prime Minister, with Mr. Karu Jayasuriya, the then speaker, officiating the ceremony. Regrettably, the project had been put on hold, but now, under the leadership of President Wickremesinghe, it is set to recommence, with new plans in the making.

The President also emphasized that this temple will house copies of Buddhist Pali scriptures, which were brought from Sri Lanka to China by the renowned monk Faxian. These invaluable scriptures will find their new home in this temple, marking a significant cultural exchange between the two nations.

PMD