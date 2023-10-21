Committee on High Posts approves the appointments of two High Commissioners and an Ambassador

The approval of the Committee on High Posts was received for the appointments of two new High Commissioners and an Ambassador, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, Secretary General of the Parliament stated.

Accordingly, the appointment of Admiral (Retd.) Ravindra Chandrasiri Wijegunaratne as the new High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the appointment of Admiral (Retd.) Damith Nishantha Sirisoma Ulugetenne as the new High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to the Republic of Cuba have been approved by the Committee on High Posts.

In addition to that, the Secretary General further mentioned that the appointment of Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) Sudarshan Karagoda Pathirana as the new Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Nepal was also approved by the Committee on High Posts of the Parliament.

The Committee on High Posts met in Parliament recently (19) under the chairmanship of Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and Minister Hon. Vidura Wickramanayake, Members of Parliament Hon. Thalatha Athukorala, Hon. Udaya Gammanpila and Hon. (Dr.) Sudarshani Fernandopulle participated in the meeting.