China’s success in eradication of poverty exemplary – Prime Minister

Vice President of China Foundation for Rural Development Liu Wenkui said his Foundation would assist Sri Lanka’s poverty alleviation programme. He gave this assurance when he called on Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at the Prime Minister’s Office in Colombo (October 25).

The Prime Minister said China’s success in eradication of poverty, rural upliftment and ensuring food security has been exemplary. “I thank China for magnanimous contributions to the efforts of my country as well as other developing nations towards achieving food security,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to President Xi Jinping for the offer of continuous support to Sri Lanka during President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s visit to Beijing last week.

Mr Liu Wenkui said his Foundation has expertise in rural development and it could assist Sri Lanka in its drive to increase rural productivity for the multiple goals of self-sufficiency, upliftment of rural low income families and increase exports.

He said that China Foundation for Rural Development will distribute dry ration packs for primary school children in rural schools in several districts this week.

State Ministers Janaka Wakkumbura, Ahoka Priyantha, Chinese Ambassador, Qi Zhenhong, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Anura Dissanayake and Director of China Foundation, Zou Zhiqiang were present on this occasion