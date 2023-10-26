Government Commits to Laws for Expected System Changes

Mr. Manusha Nanayakkara, Minister of Labor and Foreign Employment, emphasized that the government is steadfast in introducing new laws while replacing the past to bring about the system changes that people expect.

The minister also mentioned that the government is taking steps to establish stable policies that will remain consistent through changes in government. As a result, the foreign employment policy for the next five years has been made public today.

Minister of Labor and Foreign Employment, Mr. Manusha Nanayakkara, expressed these thoughts during a news conference held at the Presidential Media Center yesterday (25) under the theme of “Collective Path to a Stable Country.”

Minister Manusha Nanayakkara further said;

“We are taking various measures to recover from the economic crisis that the country has faced. This period can be considered a time when the most laws, both new and existing, were passed in history.

Citizens have taken to the streets, protesting that the country requires a ‘System Change.’ In order to enact this change, the government is diligently working to replace outdated laws and regulations with those more suitable for the present.

Furthermore, the government is currently formulating stable policies that will remain unchanged with shifts in government. Today, the five-year foreign employment policy, prepared accordingly, was officially announced. It’s worth mentioning that the government intends to develop such policies for all sectors.

Other international financial institutions, including the International Monetary Fund, and other countries, have expressed their willingness to assist in rebuilding our economy, but they require financial discipline in the country. Therefore, a program for financial discipline in the country will be implemented in the near future.

The President is also actively working to establish various committees, including the Committee on Discipline of Members of Parliament. The bill addressing the discipline of members of parliament has been presented to the cabinet. This bill was prepared by a committee led by former Speaker Mr. Karu Jayasuriya, with a focus on the British Parliament’s standards.

Additionally, it’s a significant achievement to have finally passed the anti-corruption bill, which has been discussed for two decades. A report has been compiled after analyzing public administration, with the aim of conducting public capital administration without corruption.

A commission, led by former Chief Justice Priyasad Dep, will be appointed to investigate the financial practices of political parties. The committee will examine how political parties should operate. In the future, the public will have the opportunity to submit their suggestions and recommendations to the committee.

Efforts have also been made to establish a budget office within the Parliament. Committees have been appointed to oversee economic stability, as well as methods and procedures.

Effective human resource management is vital for the country; therefore, we are working on amending the Labor Act, anticipating significant changes in the labor sector.

Additionally, we have devised numerous programs to provide assistance to our citizens working abroad and enhance their professional security.”