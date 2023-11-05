November 05, 2023
    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the most provinces of the island after 02.00 p.m.

    November 05, 2023
    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 05 NOVEMBER 2023

     

    Fairly heavy showers above 75mm are likely at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, North-Central and Southern provinces.

    Showers may occur in Northern, Eastern and Southern provinces during the morning too.

    Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces during the morning.

    The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

