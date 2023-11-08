Divisional Secretaries’ Union agrees to support continuation of Aswasuma Welfare Program Each village will have a dedicated officer.

Chairman of the Welfare Benefits Board, Mr. Jayantha Wijeratne, revealed that the Union of Sri Lanka Divisional Secretaries has agreed to support the continued implementation of Aswasuma welfare benefits program during a meeting that took place yesterday (07) at the Presidential Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by key dignitaries, including Minister of State for Finance Shehan Semasinghe, President’s Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, as well as President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake and a team of officials from the Ministry of Public Administration

A key component of the decision includes the appointment of dedicated officers at the village level to ensure the efficient and formal execution of the Aswasuma welfare program. This move aims to enhance the program’s delivery and impact.

Additionally, Mr. Wijeratne, addressed the existing technical challenges facing the Aswasuma welfare program, assuring that prompt solutions will be implemented to facilitate its continued progress.

The Aswasuma welfare benefit program, which is being carried out under the provisions of the Welfare Benefits Act No. 24 of 2002, and subsequent amendments, was approved by the Cabinet on December 15, 2022. The program, as detailed in Special Gazette No. 2302/23 dated October 20, 2022, encompasses welfare benefit payments across four social categories: transitional, vulnerable, poor, and extremely poor. Moreover, it extends financial support and allowances to individuals with disabilities, the elderly, and kidney patients.

PMD