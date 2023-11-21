A courtesy call between State Councilor of China Shen Yiqin and Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena

A meeting between a delegation led by State Councilor of China Hon. Shen Yiqin and Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena was held at the Parliament Nov- (20). Cabinet Ministers, State Ministers, Members of Parliament, Secretary General of Parliament Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera, Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Chaminda Kularatne, and Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Mr. Qi Zhenhong were present at the occasion.



The Speaker expressed his gratitude for the support provided for Sri Lanka's economic development as well as all kinds of cooperation provided by China in Sri Lanka. Also, the Speaker said that the development activities being carried out in the country with the cooperation of China, including the Colombo Port City, are being successfully implemented.

The speaker stated that he hopes to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

State Councilor Shen Yiqin, who spoke here, stated that the Chinese government is eager to provide the necessary financial support for the emergency humanitarian assistance, including the provision of uniforms for the school children of Sri Lanka.

Also, State Councilor said that through the development of political, economic, cultural and people-to-people relations, the mutual trust and practical cooperation between the two countries will grow and thus the close relationship between the two countries will be further strengthened. She further stated that she hopes to work with Sri Lanka to conclude the Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement as soon as possible.

Member of Parliament Hon. Thalatha Athukorala informed the delegation about the measures taken by the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus for the advancement of women in Sri Lanka and requested China's support for the future activities of the Caucus.