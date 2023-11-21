Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill 2024 passed by a majority of 45 votes

The Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill for the year 2024 was passed in the Parliament today (21) by a majority of 45 votes.

The Second Reading vote was held at around 6.00 pm where 122 votes were cast in favor of the Bill and 77 votes were cast against it. Hon. Ranil Wickremesinghe, the President in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, presented the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill for the year 2024 ('Budget Speech') to Parliament on the 13 th November. From November 14 th to date (21), the debate on the Second Reading of the

Appropriation Bill (Budget) was held for 7 days excluding Sundays.

Accordingly, the Committee Stage debate will be held for 19 days from tomorrow (22 nd ) to December 13 th excluding Sundays. Accordingly, the vote on the Third Reading of the budget for the financial year 2024 is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, December 13 th at 6.00 p.m.