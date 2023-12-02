A meeting took place yesterday afternoon (01) between President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Indian Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi. The encounter occurred during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 28) held in Expo City, Dubai.
A meeting between the President and Indian PM
