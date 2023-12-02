December 02, 2023
    A meeting between the President and PM of Greece

    President Ranil Wickremesinghe engaged in bilateral talks with Prime Minister of Greece Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, yesterday (01) during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 28) held in Expo City, Dubai.

    The discussions primarily focused on fostering close relations between the two countries. Furthermore, President Wickremesinghe extended an invitation to Prime Minister Mitsotakis to make an official visit to Sri Lanka in the near future.

