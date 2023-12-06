Parliament, which was distant from the people, is now getting closer to the people



The inaugural session of the student Parliament of Kolonnawa Balika Vidyalaya was held on 30.11.2023 in a ceremonial manner under the patronage of Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, Secretary General of Parliament of Sri Lanka.

Addressing the gathering, the Secretary General of Parliament stated that the Parliament, which was distant from its people, is getting closer to the people again. She also stated that the establishment of student parliaments across the island has become a leading reason for that. The Secretary General of Parliament also recalled the value of bringing the democratic values ​​and its practical operation closer to the children.

In conjunction with this event, the members of the Student Parliament were also pinned official badges led by the Secretary General of Parliament. Starting the first session of the Student Parliament, the Speaker was elected and sworn in, thereafter the Prime Minister, Ministers and other the Members of Parliament were sworn in.

The Parliament of Sri Lanka also presented books to Kolonnawa Balika Vidyalaya and the school presented a gift in return to the Communication Department of the Parliament of Sri Lanka for its contribution towards the establishment of the Student Parliament.

For this program organized by the Communication Department of the Parliament of Sri Lanka, Mrs. Jayantha Balagalla, the Principal of the Kolonnawa Balika Vidyalaya, Mrs. Vasana Hettiarachchi, the Director of Education in charge of Social Science, Deputy Principals, teachers Including the teacher in charge of the Student Parliament of the Kolonnawa Balika Vidyakaya Ms. Nisansala Galmangoda, and officials representing the Public Outreach and Media Sections of the Communication Department of the Parliament of Sri Lanka were present at this occasion.