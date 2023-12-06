The Severe Cyclonic Storm “MICHAUNG” (PRONOUNCED AS “MIGJAUM”) over West-Central Bay of Bengal has crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast of India and this system is gradually weakening.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Southern and North western provinces, particularly during the morning.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Eastern and Uva provinces after 02.00 p.m.

Misty Condition can be expected in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces during the morning.