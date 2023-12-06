December 06, 2023
    Showers will occur at times in Western, Southern and North western provinces, particularly during the morning

    Showers will occur at times in Western, Southern and North western provinces, particularly during the morning

     

     

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 06 DECEMBER 2023

    The Severe Cyclonic Storm “MICHAUNG” (PRONOUNCED AS “MIGJAUM”) over West-Central Bay of Bengal has crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast of India and this system is gradually weakening.

    Showers will occur at times in Western, Southern and North western provinces, particularly during the morning.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Eastern and Uva provinces after 02.00 p.m.

    Misty Condition can be expected in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces during the morning.

