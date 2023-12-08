COPA draws attention to its sub-committee draft report prepared to investigate the issues pertaining to medical supplies and related matters of the Ministry of Health.

Recommendations mentioned in the draft report prepared for the purpose of being presented in Parliament by the Sub-Committee on Public Accounts appointed to investigate the issues pertaining to the medical supplies and related matters of the Ministry of Health was taken up for discussion.

This was discussed when the Committee on Public Accounts met in Parliament recently (05) under the Chairmanship of the State Minister Hon. Lasantha Alagiyawanna.

According to the matters raised in the COPA meeting held on 20.09.2023 to consider the reports of the Auditor General for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021 and the current performance, which was submitted to the Parliament by the Auditor General, there was a need to study deeply and find solutions regarding the institutions under the Ministry of Health and their roles. Accordingly, the COPA appointed two sub-committees, one of which was chaired by Member of Parliament Hon. Tissa Attanayake to investigate the issues pertaining to medical supplies and related issues in the Ministry of Health.

Thus, this sub-committee has met on 6 occasions since 27.09.2023, conducted discussions involving the necessary sectors, prepared the draft of this report and has presented 19 recommendations. Accordingly, the COPA took into consideration these recommendations.

Presenting this draft report to COPA, the Chair of the sub-committee, Hon. Tissa Attanayake, said that the sub-committee had discovered a large number of issues related to the purchase of emergency drugs and that the report would make recommendations to reduce them. He also said that recommendations have been made to reduce the problems arising due to the long time taken for procurement.

According to the said, the Chair of the Committee on Public Accounts, State Minister Hon. Lasantha Alagiyawanna stated that post discussing the recommendations mentioned in this report, the final report will be submitted to Parliament in the future.



Members of Parliament Hon. Tissa Attanayake, Hon. J. C. Alawathuwala, Hon. A. L. M. Athaullah, Hon. Weerasumana Weerasinghe, Hon. (Mrs.) Manjula Dissanayake, Hon. Sivagnanam Shritharan were present at the Committee meeting held.