    Co-opted Members appointed for the consideration of the “Samadhi Meditation and Yoga Centre (Incorporation)” Bill

     

    Announcements by the Speaker

     

    Hon. Ajith Rajapakse, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament announced to the House today (08) that in terms of Standing Order 113(2) of Parliament, Hon. Vidura Wickramanayaka, Hon. Premitha Bandara Tennakoon, Hon. Vijitha Berugoda, Hon. Ashok Abeysinghe, Hon. Sanjeeva Edirimanna, Hon. Karunadasa Kodithuwakku, Hon. Kins Nelson and Hon. Rohana Bandara have been nominated by the Speaker as the Co-opted Members to serve in the Legislative Standing Committee for the consideration of the “Samadhi Meditation and Yoga Centre (Incorporation)” Bill.

     

