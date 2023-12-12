Singaporean PM appreciates productive discussions with President Wickremesinghe

In a cordial letter addressed to President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong conveyed his sincere appreciation for the positive outcomes resulting from the productive discussions held between the two leaders in August.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong expressed his dedication to enhancing ties between Singapore and Sri Lanka across political, economic, and people-to-people dimensions. The assurance of strengthened collaboration signifies a shared commitment to deepening the bilateral relationship for mutual benefit.

In extending his well wishes, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong conveyed hopes for President Wickremesinghe’s good health and continued success in steering the nation’s progress. The Singaporean Prime Minister also expressed anticipation and eagerness towards visiting Sri Lanka in the near future, further solidifying the commitment to sustaining and advancing the diplomatic ties between the two countries.

PMD