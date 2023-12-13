2024 Appropriation Bill passed by a majority of 41 votes

The Third Reading of the Appropriation Bill (Budget) for the financial year 2024 was passed in Parliament today (13) by a majority of 41 votes. Today at around 6.40 pm, the vote for the third reading was held, where 122 votes were cast in favor of the budget and 81 votes were cast against. 1 Member of Parliament abstained from casting the vote.

The President Hon. Ranil Wickremesinghe presented the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill for the year 2024 or the ''Budget Speech'' to Parliament in his capacity as

the Minister of Finance on November 13 th . Thereafter from November 14 th to 21 st , the Second Reading debate of the Appropriation Bill (Budget) was held for 7 days excluding Sundays.

Thereafter, the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill was passed in Parliament on November 21 st with a majority of 45 votes.

Following the Committee Stage debate of Appropriation Bill for the year 2024 which was held for 19 days from November 22 nd excluding Sundays, the Third Reading vote was held today (13).