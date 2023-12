Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Speaker of Parliament yesterday (13) endorsed the certificate on the Appropriation Bill for the year 2024, which was passed in Parliament yesterday.

Also, the Value Added Tax (Amendment) and Finance Bills passed in Parliament on the 11th have been certified by the Speaker yesterday (13). The said Bills will come to effect as the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Act No. 32 of 2023, the Finance Act No. 33 of 2023 and the Appropriation Act No. 34 of 2023.