The Ministry of Finance has announced that, in accordance with the 2023 budget provisions approved by Parliament, the Treasury has disbursed the required funds for all invoices certified by government agencies until December 15, 2023.

This marks a unique occurrence, as 2023 stands out as the only year in the past 25 years where all approved payments have been settled within the financial year.

The Treasury has ensured the proper disbursement of funds for the retirement gratuities of officers who have retired from December 2022, up to December 19, 2023.

This includes the settlement of arrears for retirement gratuities that should have been paid over a span exceeding 18 months leading up to the mentioned date.