Weather forcast for 29th December, 2023

Showers or thunder showers will occur at times in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district. Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, North-central provinces and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Fairly heavy showers about 75 mm are likely at some places in Ampara, Batticaloa and Hambanthota districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere of the island after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times in Eastern slopes of the Central hills and in Northern, North-Central, North-western, Eastern, Uva and Southern provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.