Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena holds discussions with Ugandan President, Prime Minister and Speaker.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena who is on an official visit to Uganda to attend the 27th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC), engaged in productive discussions with Ugandan President Hon. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Prime Minister Hon. Robinah Nabbanja and the Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Anita Among.

Meanwhile the Speaker also met with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hon Oryem Henry Okello.

During the discussions, both parties delved into matters aimed at enhancing the bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and Uganda. The dialogue covered key areas of mutual interest, fostering cooperation and understanding to strengthen ties between the two nations.

The Speaker’s delegation included Member of Parliament Hon. Rauf Hakeem and Secretary General of Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera and the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Uganda Mr. Veluppillai Kananathan.

The Sri Lankan delegation led by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena arrived in Uganda on 3rd of January to participate in the 27th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) held from 3rd to 6th January 2024 in Kampala, Uganda. The conference brings together the Speakers and Presiding Officers of the national parliaments of the independent sovereign states of the Commonwealth. It was created in 1969 as an initiative of the then Speaker of the House of Commons of Canada, Hon. Lucien Lamoureux.