President on an observation tour of Pooneryn

During his official four-day visit to the Northern Province, President Ranil Wickremesinghe paid a visit to the Pooneryn area this afternoon (05). As part of the visit, the President participated in a discussion at the Pooneryn Divisional Secretariat to assess the Pooneryn Town Development Plan presented by the Urban Development Authority.

In the 2024 budget, the Urban Development Authority was allocated Rs. 500 million for the development of the Pooneryn city. President Wickremesinghe instructed officials to promptly implement the designated development activities. Additionally, he emphasized the need for special attention to be given to promoting the tourism sector and enhancing the infrastructure required for renewable energy generation projects.

Subsequently, President Ranil Wickremesinghe toured the Pooneryn Fort. Additionally, he visited the “Vanni Cashew” production company, a high-quality establishment in the Pooneryn area. Observing its operations, the President highlighted that this industrial company, managed by a young woman with a background in mechanical engineering, has generated employment opportunities for many youths affected by the war.

The company operates with cutting-edge technology and notably, all machinery involved in cashew processing, from shelling to the final product, has been developed by the woman in charge. Acknowledging the significant contribution of this enterprise to the national economy, President Wickremesinghe praised it as a commendable example for other young individuals in the country.

The event was attended by Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda, Members of Parliament Dharmalingam Siddharthan, Angajan Ramanathan, Northern Province Governor Ms P.S.M.Charles, President’s Secretary Mr Saman Ekanayake, and other dignitaries.