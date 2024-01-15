Thai Pongal Day Message - PM

This harvest festival, during which the Tamil farmers, having a belief in the traditional lifestyle that is bound up with nature, extend their gratitude to the sun for a rich harvest, will be a reflection of the lifeblood of the nation.
It will be a motivation for the active concept of food security and rural revitalization in the face of the current situation.
I extend my greetings to the people all over the world who are celebrating the Thai Pongal festival, marking the dawn of a prosperous new year in which expectations are fulfilled.
Dinesh Gunawardena (M.P)
Prime Minister
Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka