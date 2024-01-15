Thai Pongal Day Message - PM

'Thaipongal', which is a national festival showcasing the excellence of Hindu culture that inherits an agricultural economy, embodies the core values based on peace, unity, and compassion.

This harvest festival, during which the Tamil farmers, having a belief in the traditional lifestyle that is bound up with nature, extend their gratitude to the sun for a rich harvest, will be a reflection of the lifeblood of the nation.

It will be a motivation for the active concept of food security and rural revitalization in the face of the current situation.

I extend my greetings to the people all over the world who are celebrating the Thai Pongal festival, marking the dawn of a prosperous new year in which expectations are fulfilled.

Dinesh Gunawardena (M.P)

Prime Minister

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka