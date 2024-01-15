Prime Minister visits Mandaram Nuwara without prior notice

They exchanged many views with the Prime Minister on matters affecting the area, infrastructure and tourism.

They pointed out strongly the need for an economic center to transport the harvest , including vegetables, to the main market without expiring.

Further they pointed out the lack of many infrastructures including a playground for children and youth to play, drinking water and road facilities.

They said that since they are working to protect the most beautiful and unique mountain area of Sri Lanka for the country and the world to see and inspire, tourism should be developed in their area without changing the people's identity, culture and traditional conditions while promoting the tourism industry.

Member of Parliament Mr. Yadamini Gunawardena also participated for this event.