MP Wajira Abeywardena Urges Unity Behind President’s Rebuilding Program for the Nation

Member of Parliament Wajira Abeywardena emphasized the imperative of rallying behind President’s rebuilding program for the nation, asserting that there is no alternative for the country’s progress. In light of this, he called for setting aside political party differences and collectively contributing to the success of the program.

Mr. Abeywardena stressed that as February unfolds, a crucial opportunity has arisen to advance the nation with support from international institutions such as the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, Asian Development Bank, and friendly countries. He underscored the responsibility of the people in identifying and thwarting efforts by certain parties to undermine these endeavors.

These sentiments were shared by MP Wajira Abeywardena during the media briefing at the Presidential Media Center (PMC) today (16), held under the theme Collective Path to a Stable Country.

Member of Parliament Wajira Abeywardena further commented:

“There is no other country in the world with approximately 75 political parties, as is the case in Sri Lanka. This proliferation of parties has contributed to the division and disunity within our country, leading to numerous challenges since gaining independence. The lack of transparency in funding sources for these political parties prompted President Ranil Wickremesinghe to pass a bill in parliament, aiming to track and scrutinize their expenditures during elections.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has garnered global attention due to his efforts in steering the country from the brink of crisis to a path of development within a short span of one and a half years. The President has effectively utilized foreign trips to achieve this goal.

It is essential to acknowledge that despite our party’s defeat in 2020, the manifesto presented has been implemented for the greater good of the country. The public should recognize that they are currently enjoying essential services, such as fuel, electricity and gas without shortages, owing to the implementation of the manifesto they once rejected.

The government is currently executing the points outlined in the book Regaining Sri Lanka, presented at the Tokyo Conference. It is imperative that all politicians in the country familiarize themselves with its contents.

Rather than engaging in mutual criticism, it is crucial to rally behind President’s leadership to rebuild the country, which was in dire straits. The citizens are experiencing an improved quality of life, free from the inconvenience of queues, due to the effectiveness of this program. It is incumbent upon all political parties to unite in this endeavor and those attempting to deviate from this path should bear the responsibility, especially for spreading false statements for political gain.

When President assumed office in 2022, there was a noticeable lack of political capacity and energy for development work in the country. Despite the setbacks of the past three years, development initiatives have recommenced as of February.

However, some parties are attempting to undermine the country’s development process by orchestrating strikes and tarnishing its reputation globally, which poses a threat to the economy. There is a risk of losing billions of dollars to the country in the face of such challenges.

Furthermore, plans for debt restructuring include agreements with Japan and the Paris Club, as well as a separate agreement with China. Beyond February, there is a potential opportunity to advance the country with the support of international institutions such as the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, Asian Development Bank, JICA and supportive nations. Despite potential efforts by certain parties to disrupt these plans, it is the responsibility of the people to discern and thwart such endeavors.”