Today’s weather forecast

Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other areas of the island.
Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.
Several spells of showers will occur in North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Mullaitivu district.
Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other areas of the island.
Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.