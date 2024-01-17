January 17, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Today’s weather forecast

    January 17, 2024
    Today’s weather forecast

    Several spells of showers will occur in North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Mullaitivu district.

    Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other areas of the island.

    Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

    « The opportune moment for investing in Sri Lanka’s renewable energy sector has arrived MP Wajira Abeywardena Urges Unity Behind President’s Rebuilding Program for the Nation »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya