Litro Gas contributes another 1.5 billion to the Treasury

Litro Gas Company’s profits for the year 2023, totalling Rs. 1.5 billion, was officially handed over to the Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation, the company’s parent entity, during a ceremony held at the Presidential Secretariat today (26).

Mr. Muditha Peiris, Chairman of Litro Gas Company, presented the cheque to Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka, the President’s Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff.

Subsequently, Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka handed over the cheque to Mrs. Sriyani Kulasinghe, the Chief Financial Officer of Sri Lanka Insurance Company.

During the handover, Mr. Muditha Peiris acknowledged the significant growth achieved by Litro Gas Company, even in challenging economic times, attributing it to the guidance of President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the unwavering support of Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka.

Additionally, Mr. Peiris highlighted that Litro Gas Company contributed Rs. 03 billion as dividends to the Treasury in the year 2023 alone.