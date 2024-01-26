President Joins Charity Event Celebrating Reverend Murutthettuve Ananda Thera’s Birth Anniversary

Venerable Murutthettuwe Ananda Thera, the Chancellor at the University of Colombo, Chief Sangha Leader of the Western Province, and President of the Public Service United Nurses Association, conveyed that President Ranil Wickremesinghe enjoys the support of the Maha Sangha in promoting the Sambuddha Sasana order and benefiting the people of the country.

During a ceremony to mark the birth anniversary of Venerable Murutthettuwe Ananda Thera today (26) at the Narahenpita Sri Abhayarama Purana Viharaya, he urged the President to devise a program safeguarding the five virtues policy within the country.

Emphasizing that certain actions of the Maha Sangha are causing distress among true Buddhists, he called for urgent amendments to the Sasana with the Maha Sangha’s considerations to alleviate this situation.

Addressing this event Venerable Murutthettuwe Ananda Thera further said;

“Presently, numerous events unfold that are contrasting with Buddhist principles, both through media channels and some religious figures. Contrary to the teachings in the sermons, where one is expected to strive for an extended period to attain enlightenment, there’s a concerning trend of individuals swiftly claiming Buddha and Rahat status. Such occurrences pose a significant threat to the Buddhist order. In my capacity as the Chief Sangha Nayaka, I earnestly implore you to intervene and curb this crisis within the Sambuddha Sasana. I kindly request that a Sasana Shodhana (cleansing of the Buddha Sasana) be carried out by way of a Sangayana.

Abhayarama has become a hub for politicians, with widespread speculation that political figures endorse this monastery. However, as a politician and leader of the state, you stand out as the sole supporter of this temple, embodying true Buddhist values. Let me emphasize that no other politician has contributed to this temple as you have.

Though not a king in title, you are the de facto leader of this nation. I am confident that you will take action upon reflection, as you are known for aligning your deeds with your words. There’s no need for extensive discussion; your actions speak for themselves. Nevertheless, certain activities of the Maha Sangha cause distress among true Buddhists. To rectify this situation, it is imperative to consider the Maha Sangha and promptly revise the constitution.

The Maha Sangha should take the lead in fostering the nation’s improvement, and I seek your assistance in this regard. It appears that divergent opinions are distorting people’s minds, necessitating the creation of an enlightened discourse.

I want to affirm that the Maha Sangha supports your commendable efforts in maintaining order and protecting the people. I urge you to devise a comprehensive program to uphold the Pancha Sheela policy.

Additionally, I commend you for your pivotal role in awarding diplomas to nursing officers, an indelible contribution to our nursing association. Despite past challenges in the country, you expedited the university’s progress with a stroke of your pen, an action that we consistently appreciate.”

The event was attended by members of the Mahasangha, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, Minister of Industry and Health Dr. Ramesh Pathirana, Member of Parliament Wajira Abeywardena, and other dignitaries.