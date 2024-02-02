PNS SAIF departs island concluding formal visit

The Pakistan Naval Ship (PNS) SAIF, which arrived in Sri Lanka on 30 th January 2024, departed the island yesterday (01 st February), on successful completion of her formal visit. The Sri Lanka Navy bade customary farewell to the departing ship at the Colombo port, following naval traditions.

On her departure, PNS SAIF engaged in a successful Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with SLNS Samudura. The PASSEX involved training exercises in communication and tactical maneuvering, concluding with the traditional cheer ship salute

Meanwhile, the Commanding Officer of the ship, Captain Muhammad Ali called on Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Saman Perera at the Western Naval Command Headquarters on 30th January. Members of the Sri Lanka Navy also had the opportunity to visit and explore operational functions of PNS SAIF, while its stay in Colombo.

Foreign naval ships making port calls are essential for promoting collaboration among naval forces. These visits not only support naval exercises and training activities but also enable the sharing of knowledge and information regarding distinctive maritime environments. This exchange proves especially advantageous in tackling common maritime challenges.